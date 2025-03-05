Maersk Air Cargo chief Jordahn joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Lars Jordahn, global head of Maersk Air Cargo, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for a fireside chat on the freighter market on Wednesday, May 7, at 10:15 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

Jordahn became global head of Maersk Air Cargo in March 2024. During the past forty years, he has served in multiple leadership roles including chief executive of West Atlantic Group, managing director of TNT Airways and managing director of Amapola Flyg.

Maersk Air Cargo, the air freight division of Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk, has registered two 767-200BDSFs in the United Kingdom this year as it awaits its U.K. AOC from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The carrier took delivery of its second 777F from Boeing in November 2024 after operating the first 777 freighter registered in Denmark and entering the large-widebody segment earlier that year.

Maersk opened a new air cargo facility in Miami (MIA) in April 2024 to support its air cargo operations in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

