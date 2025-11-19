Cargo Facts launches inaugural Routes and Airports conference

Cargo Facts today launches its first Cargo Facts Routes and Airports Conference set for April 27-28, 2026, at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi.

The inaugural event will bring together industry decision-makers, global executives and leaders to analyze cargo-specific route development processes, the global factors shaping network changes and the role airports play in route optimization.

View the full event agenda.

The air cargo industry has shown resilience in recent years, weathering upheavals such as the pandemic, geopolitical conflicts and shifting policies. One way the industry remains durable is through smart route development and transformation.

Trade tensions and tariffs are leading to shifting demand, with Europe-Asia trade lane traffic growing 12.4% year over year in September, while Asia-North America trade lane traffic has fallen 3.5% YoY, the fifth consecutive month of contraction on that lane, according to IATA.

In this environment, carriers are more proactively exploring which routes should be established or require increased frequency, as well as which routes are seeing waning demand, requiring fewer resources. Freight forwarders are reexamining existing relationships with carriers and airports, and some are event considering own-controlled arrangements. Finally, airports are working on their appeal to carriers to attract new routes or landing customers by ensuring they have the needed infrastructure and available slots. All this is part of the market dynamics that led Cargo Facts to launch this Routes and Airports conference.

Session highlights

To further the discussion around these topics and more, the first Cargo Facts Routes and Airport Conference will include panel discussions and presentations examining:

Factors affecting route decisions;

Route economics in uncertain markets;

E-commerce growth creating route opportunities and challenges;

Airport infrastructure and slot access;

Partnerships among airlines, forwarders and shippers;

Specialty cargo that requires robust infrastructure;

How fleet maintenance and planning affects route decisions;

Regionalization and nearshoring; and

Digitalization and AI in network planning.

The Cargo Facts Routes and Airports Conference will include live updates on market conditions and opportunities for interactions and networking between industry leaders. The conference, which builds off the popular aircraft-focused Cargo Facts global events series, has confirmed that Andres Bianchi, the chief executive of LATAM Cargo, will participate in the keynote fireside chat.

Learn more about the Cargo Facts Routes and Airports Conference and register here by Friday, March 13, to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

