Air One Chairman Mirchandani joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Guneet Mirchandani, chairman and principal shareholder of Air One, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 747: Will demand for 747s remain high?” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 9:05 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Mirchandani became chairman and principal shareholder of Air One in July 2020. He is the owner of Aerotranscargo FZE and is also a shareholder in Aerotranscargo SRL, a cargo carrier incorporated and licensed in Moldova.

Air One acts as the global sales agent for subsidiary airlines One Air, ROM Cargo Airlines and Aerotranscargo. The group has eleven 747-400 freighters spread across the three AOCs.

Air One most recently expanded into the 777F market with One Air taking delivery in August of the first of two units.

