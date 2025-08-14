Atlas Air’s Steen joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Atlas Air Chief Executive Michael Steen will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 747: Will demand for 747s remain high?” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 9:05 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Steen was appointed CEO of Atlas Air in June 2023 and has served in management roles with Atlas for sixteen years. He has more than thirty years of experience in global aviation and logistics, including in positions with DHL, Exel and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Atlas expanded its widebody ACMI service in May when it began operating for Turkish Airlines one of the ex-China Airlines production 747-400Fs (30767) it had acquired in 2024.

As part of its One Atlas strategy which calls for high-utilization of its large-widebody freighters, Atlas operated its final flight with an Amazon 767 freighter in Q1 and flew its final 737-800BCF (32663) for the e-commerce giant in May.

Atlas has further increased its large-widebody freighter capacity this year, taking delivery of two 777Fs (69787 and 69788) from Boeing and another (69033) for CMA CGM on a CMI basis.

Cargo Facts Symposium, the quintessential event for stakeholders and key leaders in the global freighter and air cargo industries, will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. Learn more and register today to take advantage of the early-bird rate before Sept. 5.