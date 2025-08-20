Boeing’s Backhus joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Doug Backhus, vice president of cabin, modifications and maintenance at Boeing, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk A330: The A330 and the future of medium-widebody freighters” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 14:10 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Backhus has more than twenty years of engineering and leadership experience with Boeing. He became VP in February 2024. Other roles he filled at the company include 747 and out of production chief project engineer, 787 fleet chief engineering director and 777X airframe engineering senior manager.

Even as A330 conversions have ramped up over the past two or three years, the 767 freighter platform continues to see demand among carriers around the world, whether in production or converted form.

Malaysia-based Raya Airways will soon take delivery of its and Southeast Asia’s first production 767-300F on lease from CAM after adding its fifth 767-200BDSF in March.

Samaritan’s Purse acquired its first 767-300F (33510, ex-Qantas) from Aircraft Finance Germany this year, while United Arab Emirates-based Prime Aviation will also introduce its first 767-300BDSF to its existing fleet of A300Fs.

Boeing completed the 100th unit in its 767-300BCF conversion program in February, and will end its production 767-300F in 2027 after completing the backlog for UPS and FedEx.

