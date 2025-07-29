ZeroAvia’s Abaroa joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Daniel Abaroa, North American business development director at ZeroAvia, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Fueling the Future: Jet fuel, sustainability and the energy costs of tomorrow” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 11:30 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Abaroa was named ZeroAvia’s business development director for North America at the beginning of 2024. He previously was senior director of global sales and strategy at Atlas Air. He has held positions at Avionic Instruments, Sikorsky Aircraft and Pratt & Whitney.

ZeroAvia signed an agreement in 2024 guaranteeing production slots to ASL Aviation Holdings for at least ten ZA2000 engines to support ASL’s ATR 72 freighters.

The hydrogen engine developer also reached a deal with San Diego-based Natilus in early 2023 to supply its ZA600 engines to the Kona autonomous cargo aircraft.

