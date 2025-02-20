Rimbun Air’s Winata joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Rimbun Air Executive Director Jason Winata will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Evaluating narrowbody freighter replacements in the Asia-Pacific region” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 13:30 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 25-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

With the acquisition in 2023 of a pair of 737-300Fs previously flown by China-based Loong Air, Rimbun Air operates a narrowbody fleet of five 737Fs.

One of those aircraft is a 737-800SF, which the Indonesia-based carrier leased from Aero Capital Solutions in September 2022.

Rimbun is interested in a potential 737-900 freighter conversion, Winata told Cargo Facts in 2024. Cargo Facts believes this could be part of the new conversion program that AEI will launch in the coming months.

Winata was appointed executive director of Rimbun Air in 2018.

