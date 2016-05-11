Your connection to the global air cargo industry
Cargo Facts has been the industry leader in information and networking specific to freighter aircraft for 30 years. Cargo Facts events provide a unique opportunity to network with the most influential individuals in freighter aircraft production, leasing and operations. In 2024 we will offer four regional events to maximize expansion of freighter operations and sales in this global market.
October 14 – 16 // San Diego
Cargo Facts Symposium is the essential event for stakeholders in the air cargo industry. Since 1994, our established event continuously brings together an exclusive group of aircraft buyers, service providers, and operators. With unparalleled networking and continuing education opportunities, Cargo Facts Symposium consistently attracts the best in the industry.
2025 information to come…
Cargo Facts LATAM is a conference that examines the dynamic Latin American freighter market. Attendees can look forward to the exceptional networking expected at Cargo Facts events along with sessions on crucial topics and themes, including discussions focusing on the Latin American region’s carriers as they expand and renew their fleets with both narrowbody and widebody freighters.
2025 information to come…
Cargo Facts Asia takes attendees to the Center of Global Growth to explore industry trends and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. The event allows attendees to gauge current industry demand, understand the changing economic landscape, and gain insights into the rapidly growing express market. Our discussions are not just global; they are tailored to resonate with your individual business aspirations and growth strategy.
2025 information to come..
Cargo Facts EMEA offers exclusive access to emerging airfreight technology and provides solutions to challenges affecting today’s air cargo market. Industry professionals walk away with valuable information on crucial industry topics, as well as form new networking relationships with top global executives from all areas of logistics and aviation. Cargo Facts EMEA also hosts the DEMOvation Challenge, a showcase of today’s technology and tomorrow’s innovation-driven opportunities from selected air cargo startups.
October 21-22 // Frankfurt
Air Cargo Tech Summit covers the latest developments and solutions in digital transformation and technology for the airfreight sector. The event will provide participants with insights into cutting-edge technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics. Air Cargo Next is at the nexus of this industry evolution covering the technology that will aid freight forwarders, shippers, and airlines in improving their operations and the overall industry.
“It was an enjoyable and worthwhile event. The speakers, the attendees, the location, the hospitality – they were all topnotch.”
Jon Owens, TES Aviation