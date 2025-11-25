Cargo Facts Asia returns to Shanghai in 2026

Cargo Facts is pleased to return to Shanghai for the fourteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia conference on March 23-25, 2026, at the W Shanghai.

The event will assemble decision-makers, global executives and leaders to analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Asia. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with market influencers in the freighter aircraft sector.

View the full 2026 event agenda.

This marquee event will focus on the burgeoning Asia-Pacific freighter market, as industry leaders and executives directly involved in daily business operations gather to share their insights on the air cargo sector while providing attendees a platform to establish relationships with key decision-makers and network with peers.

A recent spate of carrier, MRO and lessor activity is shaping the freighter segment in the Asia-Pacific market, including:

Cargo Facts Consulting will offer a workshop before the event for attendees to enhance their understanding of the freighter market and gain new ideas and approaches to freighter operations and management by leveraging data analysis tools used by the Cargo Facts Consulting team.

In addition to a fireside chat with a leading industry executive, Cargo Facts Asia will include discussions around:

The Asia-Pacific freighter market;

The state of freighter conversions;

Engine and feedstock availability;

Growing e-commerce; and

Advanced air mobility developments in Asia.

Cargo Facts positively engages stakeholders, industry leaders and participants with insightful assessments of the freighter industry, aimed at expanding market opportunities and strengthening existing relationships, while welcoming new entrants looking to develop and grow their networks in the air cargo sector.

Register here for Cargo Facts’ free webinar, “Full thrust: Navigating engine challenges in the freighter segment,” on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. ET.

Cargo Facts LATAM 2026, the essential event for stakeholders in Latin America, will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City. Learn more and register by Dec. 26 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

Cargo Facts Asia 2026, the indispensable event for Asia-Pacific stakeholders, will take place March 23-25 at the W Shanghai. Learn more and register by Feb. 6 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

The inaugural Cargo Facts Routes and Airport Conference will take place April 27-28 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi. Learn more and register by March 13 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.