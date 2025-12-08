MASkargo CEO Thomas joins Cargo Facts Asia 2026

Jason Thomas, chief executive of MASkargo, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2026 for a fireside chat on developing freighter fleet trends and the trade outlook in the region in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 24, at 10:15 a.m. (UTC +8).

The fourteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia conference will take place March 23-25, 2026, at the W Shanghai, bringing together decision-makers, global executives and leaders to analyze the latest market trends and air cargo developments and their potential impact in Asia.

Thomas became CEO of Malaysia Airlines’ cargo division in January 2023 after serving as chief commercial officer with the carrier for nearly five years. He previously served as the commercial director for Raya Airways.

The CEO will take part in a one-on-one discussion on the economy, trends in freighter fleets, and the outlook for global trade and air logistics, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region.

MASkargo formed a joint venture with Qatar Cargo and IAG Cargo this year to expand the carriers’ cargo networks. This followed a deal with Qatar Cargo that MASkargo signed in 2024 to expand its widebody lift globally.

Malaysia Airlines extended its cargo agreement with Malaysia-based MJets Air for one year in the fourth quarter of 2024 after selecting the carrier to provide narrowbody freighter service in April 2024. The 737-800F lift that MJets provides has expanded capacity across Southeast Asia for Malaysia Airlines, which also operates three production A330-200Fs.

