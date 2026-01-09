Chapman Freeborn CEO Gerasimova joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2026 for fireside chat

Cargo Facts is pleased to announce that Saska Gerasimova, chief executive of Chapman Freeborn, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2026 for a fireside chat on Wednesday, April 29, at 10:15 a.m. (GMT +4).

The eighth annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place April 28-30 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the Cargo Facts EMEA 2026 agenda.

Gerasimova was recently named CEO of the global logistics provider in October 2025. She came to Chapman Freeborn with experience in aviation leasing, air cargo, logistics and fleet management. Most recently, she was senior supply chain manager with Amazon Air Europe. Prior to that, she worked as fleet director and leasing manager at Prague-based Smartwings Group.

Chapman Freeborn, a subsidiary of Ireland-based Avia Solutions Group, has been active in in the cargo air charter market for more than fifty years.

The company works with shippers and carriers to move freight globally, including time-sensitive air cargo, heavy and outsized equipment, and humanitarian goods. It is one of the largest charter brokerage firms in the industry.

Cargo Facts will present four invaluable events for airfreight professionals in the first half of 2026, starting with Cargo Facts LATAM, on Feb. 10-12. Register for Cargo Facts LATAM by Jan. 9 to take advantage of early-bird pricing. To see the agendas and register for the events, visit CargoFactsEvents.com.