Etihad Cargo named host airline partner for Cargo Facts EMEA 2026

Cargo Facts, the world’s leading air cargo industry media brand, has forged a partnership with Etihad Cargo for the eighth annual Cargo Facts EMEA 2026 conference.

Etihad Cargo, the logistics arm of Etihad Airways, will serve as the airline host partner for the event, set for April 28-30 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi.

Cargo Facts EMEA 2026 will gather industry experts to discuss the latest developments and trends within the region, enabling stakeholders and attendees to engage decision-makers, sharing their insights and outlook on the freighter market.

Etihad, which transported 322,000 tonnes of cargo in the first half of 2025, operates five 777Fs and has ten A350Fs on order from Airbus. The carrier expects to take delivery of its first A350F in the second half of 2028, Chief Cargo Officer Stanislas Brun told Cargo Facts in June 2025.

Etihad Cargo’s partnership with Cargo Facts highlights the airline’s dedication to growing the air cargo and freighter markets and to fostering relationships between key decision-makers in the EMEA region.

“Partnering with Etihad Cargo for Cargo Facts EMEA 2026 will provide many benefits to event attendees,” Cargo Facts Chief Executive JJ Hornblass said. “This partnership will help create opportunities at this collaborative event for industry leaders to meet and share perspectives to create a stronger freighter and air cargo market in the region.”

Cargo Facts EMEA 2026 will feature a fireside chat with Chapman Freeborn CEO Saska Gerasimova and will include panel discussions and presentations on:

The shortage of widebody capacity;

Oversupply in the narrowbody segment;

Africa’s growing role in the global cargo market; and

Engine and MRO challenges.

Attendees will profit from networking opportunities with industry leaders, critical decision-makers and peers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and beyond, facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Cargo Facts will present four invaluable events for airfreight professionals in the first half of 2026, starting with Cargo Facts LATAM, on Feb. 10-12. Register for Cargo Facts LATAM by Jan. 9 to take advantage of early-bird pricing. To see the agendas and register for the events, visit CargoFactsEvents.com.