7Air VP Carlos Cock joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Carlos Cock, vice president of commercial operations and partner at 7Air, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion “Exploring the divergent narrowbody freighter segment” on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

In addition to his VP of commercial operations role at 7Air, Cock is also a founding partner of the airline. He was appointed chief executive of Xtreme Holdings in July 2023 and is also CEO of The Xtreme Group.

7Air reached its 737-800 freighter fleet goal for 2025 when it took delivery of its fourth aircraft (29445, ex-Transavia) on lease from Flight Lease in September.

The carrier plans to expand its narrowbody freighter fleet to up to eight 737-800Fs by the end of 2026, Cock told Cargo Facts in August.

7Air received its AOC from the FAA in February and introduced Michael Mendez, former 21 Air president, as its CEO in May.

