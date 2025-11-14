Aircraft Finance Germany’s Andriof joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Aircraft Finance Germany Chief Investment Officer Joerg Andriof will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the discussion “Latin America’s evolving leasing and investment market” on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

View the full 2026 event agenda.

Andriof, who will moderate the panel discussion, was names CIO at lessor AFG in January 2023. He previously served as chief operating officer at Titan Aviation Leasing, senior vice president of global management at DHL and director at Lufthansa.

AFG has been actively trading freighter aircraft this year. The company acquired a 1992-vintage 737-300F from Central Airlines and sold the 737 Classic freighter to Indonesian startup Aero Nusantara Cargo in October.

AFG also purchased its first A321 freighter from Nexus Aviation Ventures in October, and told Cargo Facts it expects to place the V2500-powered, 2006-vintage A321-200PCF (2919, ex-Aruba Airlines) with a customer soon.

Earlier this year, the lessor sold a 2006-vintage production 767-300F (33510) to Samaritan’s Purse after buying it from Qantas.

