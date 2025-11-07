Avianca Cargo CEO Elias joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Diogo Elias, chief executive of Avianca Cargo, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion ‘Outlook for the Latin American freighter market’ on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT -6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

Elias was named CEO in May. He had several cargo managements positions over his ten years with the carrier, most recently senior vice president of cargo.

Avianca this year expanded its visibility in Latin America after rebranding Mexico-based AeroUnion as Avianca Cargo Mexico as part of a commercial cooperation agreement between the carriers.

The combination carrier added an ex-SmartLynx A330-300P2F (1382) on lease from CDB Aviation and an A330-200P2F on lease from Avolon in June, bringing its fleet to three A330-300P2Fs, six production A330-200Fs and one A330-200P2F.

