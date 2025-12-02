Aviation Asset Management’s Halsor joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Aviation Asset Management President Mark Halsor will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion “Factors driving feedstock and freighter aircraft values in the region” on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 16:15 (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

View the full event agenda.

Halsor took on the role of president of appraisal firm Aviation Asset Management in February 2018. He previously served as president of Aircraft Information Services, and piloted commercial aircraft for more than twenty-eight years at Delta Air Lines, Singapore Airlines and Korean Air, among others.

Aviation Asset Management, formed in 1998, was acquired by a group Halsor led in 2018, and then merged with Aircraft Information Services in 2020. The firm’s appraisers are accredited by the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading and American Society of Appraisers.

