Cargo Facts LATAM heads to Mexico City

Cargo Facts is pleased to announce that the fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma Mexico City.

The event will assemble decision-makers, global executives and leaders to analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with market influencers in the freighter aircraft sector.

Growing Airbus footprint

Latin America continues to show a solid appetite for Boeing freighters, especially 737s in both Classic and NG variants. Brazil-based Total Linhas Aereas and Dominican Republic-based Sky High have added Classics this year, and Brazil’s GOL and Panama-based Copa Airlines each took a 737-800BCF.

The Latin American market is also proving to be a source of growth for Airbus. In February, Brazil-based Azul became the second A321 freighter operator in the region, beginning revenue service with its two units.

Meanwhile, Mexico is now home to three carriers operating A330 conversions after Awesome Cargo started flying its first A330-200P2F in August, joining Mas, with five A330P2Fs, and Avianca Cargo Mexico, with two.

Session highlights

To kick off the 2026 event, Cargo Facts Consulting will host a freighter strategy workshop to share freighter market trends and developments with stakeholders, providing attendees with CFC data analysis tools and actionable insights.

Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 will also include these panel discussions:

Outlook for the Latin American freighter market;

Narrowbody freighters in Latin America;

Facilitating cross-border e-commerce in Latin America;

MRO in Latin America;

Risk management and security in air cargo; and

Latin America’s leasing and investment market.

