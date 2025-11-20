Chapman Freeborn’s Burt joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Jack Burt, senior vice president of cargo for the Americas at Chapman Freeborn, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the discussion “Facilitating cross-border e-commerce in Latin America” on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 2:15 p.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

View the full 2026 event agenda.

Burt has been SVP of cargo for the Americas at Chapman Freeborn since August 2023. He previously served as vice president of cargo at Air Partner and as cargo director at AirX.

Chapman Freeborn, a subsidiary of Ireland-based Avia Solutions Group, is one of the largest charter brokerage firms in the industry.

With more than fifty years of experience in the cargo air charter market, Chapman Freeborn works with shippers and carriers to move time-sensitive air cargo, heavy and outsized equipment, humanitarian goods and other types of air cargo.

