Chapman Freeborn’s Teplitskiy joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Leo Teplitskiy, director of key cargo accounts for the Americas at Chapman Freeborn, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion “Expanding widebody freighter capacity in Latin America” on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

View the full 2026 event agenda.

Teplitskiy was appointed to his post in January 2024. He previously held executive management roles with DHL, including air product capacity manager, air pricing and air chartering manager for industrial projects in the United States, and global commercial manager.

Chapman Freeborn, a subsidiary of Ireland-based Avia Solutions Group, works with shippers and carriers to move freight globally, including time-sensitive air cargo, heavy and outsized equipment, and humanitarian goods. It is one of the largest charter brokerage firms in the industry.

The company, which has more than fifty years of experience in the cargo air charter market, appointed Saska Gerasimova as its new chief executive in October. She succeeded Eric Erbacher, who was CEO for more than five years.

Cargo Facts LATAM 2026, the essential event for stakeholders in Latin America, will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City. Learn more and register by Dec. 26 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

Cargo Facts Asia 2026, the indispensable event for Asia-Pacific stakeholders, will take place March 23-25 at the W Shanghai. Learn more and register by Feb. 6 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

The inaugural Cargo Facts Routes and Airport Conference will take place April 27-28 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi. Learn more and register by March 13 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

Cargo Facts EMEA 2026, the key industry event for stakeholders in the EMEA region, will take place April 28-30 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi. Learn more and register by March 13 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.