Copa’s Jaime Alvarez joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Copa Airlines' Senior Director of Cargo Jaime Alvarez will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion 'Outlook for the Latin American freighter market' on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT -6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City

Alvarez joined Copa Airlines in 1997 and played a role in the development of the Panama-based carrier’s cargo network expansion into the United States. In addition to strengthening Copa’s presence in Latin America’s secondary markets, he also manages Copa Cargo’s door-to-door courier service and helped establish the cargo terminal at Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport (PTY).

Copa added a second 737-800BCF this year after completing its first lease deal with Icelease. While it hinted at plans in February to grow its narrowbody freighter fleet, the airline in September told Cargo Facts that it will not seek to add any more 737-800BCFs for now.

Copa Airlines became the first operator of the 737-800BCF in Latin America in early 2022 after committing to two conversion slots with Boeing. The first aircraft (33709) was converted from Copa’s own passenger fleet in 2021.

