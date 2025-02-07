Embraer’s Moraes Sarno joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2025

Embraer Head of Global Freighter Marketing Nicole Moraes Sarno will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion “The evolving leasing and conversion markets in Latin America” at the Pullman Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport hotel in Brazil on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 15:30 BRT (GDT -3).

The third annual Cargo Facts LATAM, taking place Feb. 10-11, will gather market leaders in Latin America to discuss the growing trends and developments within the region.

Moraes Sarno joined Embraer as an intern in 2018 before joining the manufacturer’s engineering team in 2019. She was promoted to head of global freighter marketing in September 2023.

Embraer obtained certification from the FAA, EASA and Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency for its E190F conversion program in 2024.

The manufacturer completed installation of the U.S. Cargo Systems cargo-loading system for the 2010-vintage prototype (19000360) in June 2024, and flew the prototype, owned by Regional One, for the first time in April that year.

