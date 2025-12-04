Hamden Aviation CMO Alexander joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Dora Alexander, chief marketing officer of Hamden Aviation, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion “Latin America’s evolving leasing and investment market” on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends and air cargo developments, and their potential impact in Latin America.

Alexander, who became CMO at Hamden Aviation in September 2024, had served as executive vice president of the leasing company until May. She previously held the role of senior vice president of leasing and financing for Flight Lease Group.

Hamden entered the freighter segment providing CFM56-3C1 engines and support to carriers operating 737 Classics before building a lease portfolio with the aircraft.

The Hamden, Conn.-based lessor teamed with Dallas-based Petrus Aviation on a deal in the first quarter to lease a 737-400SF (25106, ex-ASL Airlines) to Brazil-based Total Linhas Aereas in the first quarter.

The aircraft replaced a 1994-vintage 737-400SF (26299) owned by Hamden that was destroyed by a cargo fire in November 2024.

