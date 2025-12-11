LATAM Cargo CEO Bianchi joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Andres Bianchi, chief executive of LATAM Cargo, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion “Outlook for the Latin American freighter market” on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT -6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

View the full 2026 event agenda.

Bianchi has served as CEO of LATAM Cargo since 2017. He has more than eighteen years of executive management experience in the air cargo industry and previously served as the cargo carrier’s vice president of finance and senior vice president of network.

The largest freighter operator in Latin America, LATAM completed its conversion deal with Boeing in 2024 for ten 767-300ERs, using young feedstock from its passenger fleet to reduce the average age of its freighter fleet.

After selling two of its older, production 767-300Fs in 2024 and 2025, LATAM has thirteen 767-300BCFs and seven 767-300Fs — more than any other scheduled combination carrier globally.

LATAM Cargo has focused on growing its trans-Atlantic operations this year, offering maindeck capacity between Brazil and Europe for the first time.

Cargo Facts LATAM 2026, the essential event for stakeholders in Latin America, will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City. Learn more and register by Dec. 26 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

Cargo Facts Asia 2026, the indispensable event for Asia-Pacific stakeholders, will take place March 23-25 at the W Shanghai. Learn more and register by Feb. 6 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

The inaugural Cargo Facts Routes and Airport Conference will take place April 27-28 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi. Learn more and register by March 13 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

Cargo Facts EMEA 2026, the key industry event for stakeholders in the EMEA region, will take place April 28-30 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi. Learn more and register by March 13 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.