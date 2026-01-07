LATAM Cargo’s Genskowsky joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Gudny Genskowsky, senior vice president of network and alliances at LATAM Cargo, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion “Expanding widebody freighter capacity in Latin America” on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

View the full 2026 event agenda.

Genskowsky became SVP at LATAM Cargo in 2022. She began her career in the industry as a pricing analyst for LAN Cargo in 2007.

Genskowsky will be joined on the panel by:

The panel will discuss issues including:

Opening new Latin America trade lanes to Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa;

Increasing medium-widebody capacity between Latin American hubs and the U.S., Europe and Canada; and

Best practices for route analysis and development.

Total cargo revenue for the LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter of 2025 increased 6.3% to $404.5 million, according to its Nov. 14 earnings report.

In addition to completing its conversion deal with Boeing for ten 767-300BCFs, Latin America’s largest freighter operator reduced the average age of its freighter fleet by selling two of its older production 767-300Fs in 2024 and 2025.

LATAM Cargo focused on growing its trans-Atlantic operations in 2025, offering maindeck capacity between Brazil and Europe for the first time.

Cargo Facts will present four invaluable events for airfreight professionals in the first half of 2026, starting with Cargo Facts LATAM, on Feb. 10-12. Register for Cargo Facts LATAM by Jan. 9 to take advantage of early-bird pricing. To see the agendas and register for the events, visit CargoFactsEvents.com.