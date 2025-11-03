Mas CEO Van De Weg joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for fireside chat

Mas Chief Executive Robert Van De Weg will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for a fireside chat on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at 10:15 a.m. (GMT -6) for an in-depth discussion about the Latin American carrier’s operations and growth strategy.

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

View the full 2026 event agenda.

Van De Weg became CEO of Mas in February, bringing more than thirty-three years of air cargo leadership experience to the Mexico-based airline. He has been chief commercial officer of the ECS Group; senior vice president of sales and marketing at Volga-Dnepr Group, Cargolux and Atlas Air; and vice president of KLM Cargo.

Mas sees “a lot of room for growth” with Airbus medium-widebody freighters, Van De Weg told Cargo Facts in June.

The carrier plans to continue building its fleet around the A330 freighter platform, potentially adding one or two freighters per year for the next couple of years, he said.

Mas placed the youngest A330-300P2F (1789, ex-Cebu Pacific) in its fleet with Galistair Malta for CMI operations in the second quarter. It was the second Airbus medium-widebody freighter Mas leased from Airbus.

Titan Aviation Leasing this year acquired unit 1789 along with another A330-300P2F (1712) from Airbus, making Mas the first A330-300P2F lessee of Titan.

Cargo Facts LATAM 2026, the essential event for stakeholders in Latin America, will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City. Learn more and register by Dec. 26 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.