Menzies Aviation’s Ashton joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Oliver Ashton, vice president of cargo in Latin America at Menzies Aviation, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion “Facilitating cross-border e-commerce in Latin America” on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 2:15 p.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

Ashton was appointed to his role in October after joining Menzies Aviation in July 2021. He previously served in leadership positions in the industry for more than twenty-one years, including head of cargo for Interjet and head of cargo operations for Avianca.

He will join Jack Burt, senior vice president of cargo – Americas, at Chapman Freeborn and Cristiano Koga, chief executive at Modern Logistics to discuss topics including:

Building networks between logistics companies and freight forwarders;

Tariffs, customs, nearshoring trends and Latin America’s place in the global e-commerce market; and

New policies and regulations to aid e-commerce growth in Latin America.

Menzies Aviation provides time-critical logistics supporting airlines, freight forwarders and shippers globally with 350 locations across sixty-five countries and six continents.

