Modern Logistics’ Koga joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Modern Logistics Chief Executive Cristiano Koga will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 for the panel discussion ‘Facilitating cross-border e-commerce in Latin America’ on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 14:15 (GMT -6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

Koga was promoted to CEO of Modern Logistics in May 2023. He previously was vice president and managing director at FedEx Express and FedEx Logistics.

Modern Logistics has completed its transition from 737 Classic freighters and now operates a pair of 737-800BCFs (33566 and 33550, both ex-Ryanair).

The Brazil-based carrier took delivery of the 2003-vintage unit 33550 in February 2024 and the 2004-vintage 33566 in October 2023. Both are on lease from BBAM.

Modern Logistics is one of five carriers in Latin America that operate 737-800 freighters, including fellow Brazilian carriers GOL and Sideral Linhas Aereas, Aerolinas Argentinas and Panama-based Copa Airlines.

