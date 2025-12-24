SAI Law & Economics Partner Ibarra joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

SAI Law and Economics Partner Luis Alberto Ibarra Pardo will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for a presentation on “Economics and trade in Latin America: Challenges, opportunities and their air cargo implications” on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 10:15 a.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

Ibarra will discuss:

Drivers and risks of Latin America’s economic trajectory through 2026;

Mitigating nearshoring’s ripple effects, particularly from U.S. manufacturers; and

How evolving trade regulations, regional agreements and protectionism will influence trade economics in 2027 and beyond.

View the full 2026 event agenda.

Ibarra joined SAI in September 2023. He brings more than thirty years of economics experience in public finance, investment project evaluation, infrastructure development, public-private partnerships, capital funds, agribusiness and sustainability, among others.

SAI provides legal and economic consultation to companies in the aviation, finance, supply chain, manufacturing and energy sectors. The firm’s founding partners helped craft the North American Free Trade Agreement adopted in 1995.

Cargo Facts will present four invaluable events for airfreight professionals in the first half of 2026, starting with Cargo Facts LATAM, on Feb. 10-12. To see the agendas and register for the events, visit CargoFactsEvents.com.