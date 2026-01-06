Titan’s Eamonn Forbes joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Eamonn Forbes, chief commercial officer at Titan Aviation Leasing, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion “Latin America’s evolving leasing and investment market” on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

View the full event agenda.

Forbes, was named chief commercial officer at Titan in 2021. Also serving as senior vice president, he brings eighteen years of leadership and executive management experience in the aviation leasing, legal and finance sectors, including chief commercial officer of FPG Amentum, executive manager of marketing at Goshawk and senior vice president of commercial negotiations at SMBC Aviation Capital.

Titan acquired a pair of A330-300P2Fs on lease to Mexico-based Mas from Airbus in 2025.

The lessor also purchased an ex-Air Belgium A330-200P2F (832) and placed that freighter on lease with China-based JD Airlines in November 2025. Another ex-Air Belgium A330-200P2F (717) will follow soon.

Titan purchased its first four 777-300ERs and two Trent 700-powered A330-300s in 2024 as the lessor continues to evaluate 777 and Airbus widebody conversions.

Cargo Facts will present four invaluable events for airfreight professionals in the first half of 2026, starting with Cargo Facts LATAM, on Feb. 10-12. Register for Cargo Facts LATAM by Jan. 9 to take advantage of early-bird pricing. To see the agendas and register for the events, visit CargoFactsEvents.com.