World Star Aviation’s Abreu joins Cargo Facts LATAM 2026

Andre Abreu, vice president of marketing and sales at World Star Aviation, will join Cargo Facts LATAM 2026 for the panel discussion “Exploring the divergent narrowbody freighter segment” on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT-6).

The fourth annual Cargo Facts LATAM conference will take place Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City, assembling decision-makers, global executives and leaders to share insights and analyze the latest market trends, air cargo developments and their potential impact in Latin America.

View the full 2026 event agenda.

Abreu was promoted to his role in January 2023. He worked on fleet management and contracts with TAP Air Portugal before joining World Star’s marketing team in November 2020.

World Star has seen an uptick in leasing activity this year, expanding its portfolio with new narrowbody freighter customers.

The lessor delivered the first of two 737-800BCFs (29788) to Sweden-based West Atlantic this month after acquiring them from Aergo Capital. The second unit (29786) is expected soon.

World Star also delivered two 737-800BDSFs to SolitAir after reaching a lease deal with the United Arab Emirates-based startup in June.

The lessor has expanded its 737 Classic freighter customer base too, signing an agreement with Philippines-based Skyway Airlines for one 737-400BDSF (27256) and one 737-400SF (25773).

