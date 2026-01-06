Etihad Cargo named host airline partner for Cargo Facts Routes and Airports Conference

Cargo Facts, the world’s leading air cargo industry media brand, has established a partnership with Etihad Cargo for the inaugural Cargo Facts Routes and Airports Conference.

Etihad Cargo, the logistics arm of Etihad Airways, will serve as the airline host partner for the event, set for April 27-28 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi.

The first Cargo Facts Routes and Airports Conference will bring together industry decision-makers, global executives and leaders to analyze cargo-specific route development processes, the global factors shaping network changes and the role airports play in route optimization.

Etihad operated five 777Fs and transported 322,000 tonnes of cargo in the first half of 2025. Etihad Airways flies to more than ninety destinations. The partnership highlights Etihad’s dedication to optimizing air cargo route development industrywide and to fostering relationships between key decision-makers.

“Partnering with Etihad Cargo for the inaugural Cargo Facts Routes and Airports Conference will support growth and networking for attendees,” Cargo Facts Chief Executive JJ Hornblass said. “This partnership will help create a collaborative event for industry leaders to meet and share perspectives on route optimization, development and expansion.”

The first Cargo Facts Routes and Airports Conference boasts a comprehensive two-day agenda that includes panels on:

Factors affecting route decisions;

E-commerce growth creating route opportunities and challenges;

Airport infrastructure and slot access;

Partnerships among airlines, forwarders and shippers; and

Digitalization and AI in network planning.

The event will also feature a fireside chat with Andres Bianchi, CEO of LATAM Cargo, on Tuesday, April 28, at 10:15 a.m.

Cargo Facts will present four invaluable events for airfreight professionals in the first half of 2026, starting with Cargo Facts LATAM, on Feb. 10-12. Register for Cargo Facts LATAM by Jan. 9 to take advantage of early-bird pricing. To see the agendas and register for the events, visit CargoFactsEvents.com.