LATAM Cargo CEO Bianchi joins Cargo Facts Routes and Airports Conference for fireside chat

Andres Bianchi, chief executive of LATAM Cargo, will join Cargo Facts for a fireside chat at the inaugural Cargo Facts Routes and Airports Conference set for April 27-28, 2026, at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi.

The event will bring together industry decision-makers, global executives and leaders to analyze cargo-specific route development processes, the global factors shaping network changes and the role airports play in route optimization.

The fireside chat with Bianchi is scheduled for 10:15 on Tuesday, April 28.

View the full event agenda.

Bianchi became CEO of LATAM Cargo in 2017. He has more than eighteen years of industry experience in executive management roles, including as LATAM Cargo’s vice president of finance and senior vice president of network.

LATAM Cargo, the largest freighter operator in Latin America, has been consistently growing its route network. Most recently, the carrier launched a freighter flight last month from Viracopos, Brazil (VCP), to Brussels (BRU), with a stop in Recife, Brazil (REC). The route operates three times a week, but the carrier plans to increase frequency to five flights per week in mid-December.

LATAM Cargo also launched a weekly freighter route connecting BRU and Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil (SJK), in October and another from Bogota (BOG) to Los Angeles (LAX) in July to support the flower export market.

Additionally, the carrier doubled capacity on its BRU-Buenos Aires (EZE) route in September by increasing from two weekly flights to four with a 767-300F.

Register here for Cargo Facts’ free webinar, “Full thrust: Navigating engine challenges in the freighter segment,” on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. ET.

Cargo Facts LATAM 2026, the essential event for stakeholders in Latin America, will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City. Learn more and register by Dec. 26 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

The inaugural Cargo Facts Routes and Airport Conference will take place April 27-28 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi. Learn more and register by March 13 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.