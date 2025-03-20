AEI’s Convey joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025 

Robert Convey, senior vice president of sales and marketing at AEI, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Freighter conversions: Finding solutions with limited resources and escalating costs” on Wednesday, March 26, at 9:05 a.m. (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Convey became SVP of AEI sales and marketing in 2009. He previously directed the sales and marketing team at Ancra International for five years.

AEI plans to launch a new conversion program this year, Convey said at Cargo Facts LATAM 2025. AEI told Cargo Facts in early 2024 that it was evaluating the 737-900 and CRJ900 as candidates for a new conversion program.

The STC holder completed its first conversion at the Grand China Aviation Maintenance facility in Haikou (HAK) in 2024. That 2006-vintage 737-800SF (34707, ex-Hainan Airlines) entered service with Tianjin Air Cargo in November.

