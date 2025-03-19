Etihad’s Zhou joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Amanda Zhou, China country manager at Etihad Cargo, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Booming e-commerce and express markets: Opportunities and challenges” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Wednesday, March 26, at 10:40 a.m. (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Zhou assumed her role in December 2024. Over the past eight years, she has played an integral role in solidifying the carrier’s customer network in China, including its 2024 joint venture with SF Airlines.

Etihad operates five 777Fs but will modernize its fleet with A350Fs after placing an order for seven units in 2022.

The combination carrier was placed under new ownership in October 2022 when Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Council for Financial Economic Affairs transferred control to the sovereign wealth fund ADQ.

