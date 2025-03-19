Shanghai Airport Authority’s Tang joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Juliet Tang, executive deputy general manager of Shanghai Airport Authority Logistics Development Co., will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Taking the pulse of the Asia-Pacific freighter market” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 09:15 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Tang oversees the marketing, management and strategic planning of air cargo operations in Shanghai. She previously served as the general manager and secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Committee of Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal.

Shanghai Airport Authority (SAA) manages both Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) and Hongqiao International Airport (SHA).

SAA reported that it handled 4.2 million tonnes of cargo and mail in 2024, a year-over-year growth of 11%. PVG is the second-busiest cargo hub in the Asia-Pacific region behind Hong Kong (HKG).

