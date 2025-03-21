AAVA’s Bacchus joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Tim Bacchus, senior adviser at Asia Aviation Valuation Advisors, and managing director at Asia Pacific Aviation Consulting Enterprise, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Trends in freighter leasing and aircraft values” at the W Shanghai on Wednesday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m. (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

As senior adviser for Asia Aviation Valuation Advisors, Bacchus brings more than eighteen years of aviation experience in the Asia-Pacific region. He has held other leadership roles, including senior vice president of risk management with CDB Aviation, and was a member of PwC’s aviation group in Asia.

Asia Aviation Valuation Advisors is a consulting firm that offers asset management, valuations and remarketing services to lessors, airlines, financial institutions and manufacturers.

