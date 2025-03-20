Embraer’s Ribeiro joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Gustavo Ribeiro, head of sales, operations and contracts at Embraer Services and Support, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 as a guest moderator for the panel discussion “Trends in freighter leasing and aircraft values” on Wednesday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m. (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Ribeiro was promoted to head of service business management at Embraer in January 2020. He has more than twenty-three years of management experience with the Brazilian planemaker, including customer support senior manager and fleet performance manager.

Embraer’s E190F conversion program received STC approval from the FAA, EASA and Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency in 2024.

The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer completed installation of the U.S. Cargo Systems cargo-loading system for the 2010-vintage prototype (19000360) in June 2024, and flew the prototype, owned by Regional One, for the first time in April that year.

