Air White Whale’s Kang joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Air White Whale co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Yanxiang Kang will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 to deliver a presentation on “The use of large autonomous cargo aircraft in the commercial market” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Wednesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. (UTC +8).

The 13th annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Kang founded Air White Whale in 2021. Before that, he spent more than a decade at GE Aviation in roles including aircraft integration leader, engine design team leader, and nacelle and mechanical system design team leader. From 2006 to 2010, he served as a project leader at Airbus Beijing Engineering Center.

Air White Whale completed manufacturing in October of the W5000, an unmanned cargo aircraft with a payload capacity of more than 4.5 tonnes and a range of 2,600 kilometers. The W5000 was assembled and rolled off the production line at the company’s Changzhou production base on Oct. 18, 2024.

The Chinese company aims to deliver its first W5000 in the second half of 2026.

