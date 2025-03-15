Icelease’s Weijer joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Icelease Commercial Director Eddo Weijer will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Trends in freighter leasing and aircraft values” on Wednesday, March 26, at 11:20 a.m. (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Weijer became commercial director of Icelease in February 2022. Previously, he served as vice president of head engine transaction at GA Telesis and director of business development at Willis Lease Finance.

Reykjavik, Iceland-based Icelease reached a lease deal with ASL Aviation Holdings and delivered a 2001-vintage freighter (30879, ex-TUIfly) to the largest operator of 737-800 freighters in January. The lessor took redelivery of the final 737-800BCF (34251, ex-Belavia) conversion at Boeing’s Gatwick (LGW) facility in February and also placed that aircraft on lease with ASL.

Meanwhile, in China, Icelease signed Tianjin Air Cargo as a new 737-800BCF lessee in late 2023.

