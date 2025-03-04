Malaysia Airlines Cargo’s Kenneth Chan joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025 

Kenneth Chan, head of commercial for Malaysia Airlines Cargo, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Taking the pulse of the Asia-Pacific freighter market” at the W Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 09:15 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26 in Shanghai, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Chan was appointed head of commercial for Malaysia Airlines Cargo (MAB Kargo) in August 2024 and serves as head of the project management office, strategy and business development. He was operations director for Cainiao’s Malaysian hub prior to joining Malaysia Airlines.

MAB Kargo, which operates three production A330-200Fs, appointed Malaysia-based MJets Air in 2024 to provide narrowbody freighter service on its behalf and in late 2024 extended the agreement with the 737 operator until December 2025.

MAB Kargo also completed a deal with Qatar Airways Cargo in 2024 to expand its widebody lift capacity globally.

