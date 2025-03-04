MIAT’s Namkhaijantsan joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

MIAT Mongolian Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Batdari Namkhaijantsan will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Asia and the next wave of widebody freighters” at the W Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 15:30 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Namkhaijantsan, who has held multiple management positions with the carrier, was promoted to MIAT’s chief commercial officer in April 2022. Prior to that, he served as senior officer of planning and strategy and flight crew training specialist, in addition to being a pilot with the airline.

MIAT launched its dedicated freighter service in 2022 when it leased a 757-200PCF (25397, ex-ASL Airlines Belgium) from Aquila Air Capital.

The Mongolia-based carrier also offers belly space with its passenger fleet, which consists of two 787-9s, one 767-300ER, one 737-8 MAX and three 737-800s.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: