YTO’s Su joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for fireside chat

YTO Cargo Airlines Chairperson David Su will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for a fireside chat on the freighter market at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 10:15 a.m. (UTC +8).

The 13th annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Su joined Chinese express company YTO Group in 2013 and became chairperson of YTO Cargo Airlines in 2015, when the carrier was founded. He previously held senior leadership roles at China Southern Airlines, China Postal Airlines and Jade Cargo International.

YTO Cargo Airlines became one of the launch operators of the ARJ21-700 freighter conversion program when it took delivery of the 2018-vintage unit 112 (ex-Chengdu Airlines), in 2023. Unit 112 has been parked at Hangzhou (HGH) since June 2024.

In addition to the ARJ, YTO’s fleet includes two 767-300BDSFs and ten 757-200PCFs.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: