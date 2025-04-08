ASL’s Grant joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Colin Grant, chief operating officer of ASL Aviation Holdings, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “A freighter market in transition: Evaluating developing trends and demand within the region” on Wednesday, May 7, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Grant was promoted to COO of ASL in 2021 while continuing to serve as chief executive of ASL Airlines Europe. He has more than twenty years of executive management experience within the ASL group including chief financial officer of ASL Aviation Group.

ASL Airlines Ireland recently expanded its ACMI deal with Dubai-based SolitAir by dry leasing a 737-800BCF to the carrier, which obtained its AOC in March.

The Ireland-based airline began operating the 2005-vintage freighter (33023) for SolitAir in October 2024.

ASL continues to ramp up its narrowbody-freighter fleet with 737NGs after taking delivery of the final 737-800BCF conversion at the Boeing facility at Gatwick Airport (LGW) earlier this year. The freighter is on lease from Icelease.

ASL expanded its relationship with DHL in late 2024, receiving its first 737-800BDSF (30499, ex-iAero Airways). It began flying the aircraft on a CMI basis for the express company in January, becoming DHL’s most recent CMI operator of the type.

