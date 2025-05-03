Aviation Asset Management’s Halsor joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Aviation Asset Management President Mark Halsor will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Appraisers’ insight: Value of aging freighter fleet vs. new production freighters” on Thursday, May 8, at 11:20 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Halsor has been president of Aviation Asset Management since February 2018. In addition to flying various aircraft over twenty-eight years with Delta Air Lines, Singapore Airlines and Korean Air, he was president of Aircraft Information Services Inc.

Aviation Asset Management is an appraisal firm that was formed in 1998 and was acquired by a group led by Halsor in 2018. The firm merged with Aircraft Information Services Inc. in 2020.

