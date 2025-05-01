EFW’s London joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

EFW Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Lee London will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Growing narrowbody freighter demand amid supply constraints, political challenges, and rising costs” on Thursday, May 8, at 10:45 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

London was appointed senior vice president of commercial at EFW in September 2024. Previously, he served in leadership roles for more than twenty-one years at Airbus, including as director of international cooperation and vice president of industrial cooperation and offset.

A320 family freighter conversions are on the rise in the EMEA region this year, with Egypt-based Sky Vision Airlines taking delivery of its third Airbus narrowbody freighter on lease from Juniper Aviation Investments in March.

The 2002-vintage A321-200P2F (1707, ex-Red Wings) is EFW’s first A321 freighter conversion completed at the Haite facility in Tianjin (TSN).

EFW also completed conversion of United Arab Emirates-based Vaayu Group’s third A320-200P2F in the first quarter. That 2004-vintage aircraft (2164, ex-Turkish Airlines) began flying with Vaayu’s new subsidiary, Fly Vaayu, in March.

Register now for Cargo Facts EMEA, an essential regional event for industry stakeholders, on May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus in Turkey.