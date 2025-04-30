Kuehne+Nagel’s Piccinno joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Kuehne+Nagel Global Head of Sustainability Air Logistics Fabiano Piccinno will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Driving for greener aviation and net-zero by 2050” on Wednesday, May 7, at 11:30 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Piccino has been global head of sustainability air logistics at Kuehne+Nagel since July 2022. He has held multiple leadership roles over the past fourteen years, including as project manager of sustainability and head of circular economy center of competence at Swiss Federal Railways, product developer at university ETH Zurich, and project coordinator audit at global pharma company Novartis.

Kuehne+Nagel, which expects its e-commerce hub in Dubai South’s Logistics District to be operational this year, received an aggregation license in the United Arab Emirates for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in 2024.

The Switzerland-based freight forwarder collaborated with PC company Lenovo in 2023 to launch a logistics service that ships IT equipment with sustainable aviation fuel after announcing a deal with health care company Novo Nordisk in October 2022 to deploy 12 million liters of SAF.

