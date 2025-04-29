Aero Capital Solutions’ Paterson joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Derek Paterson, vice president of EMEA sales and leasing at Aero Capital Solutions, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Financing the growth of the freighter segment” on Wednesday, May 7, at 16:00 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Paterson was named VP of EMEA sales and leasing in 2018. With more than twenty-nine years of aviation management experience, he previously served as sales director for MTU Maintenance. He has also worked with Rolls-Royce and Rolls-Royce Aero Engine Services.

Aero Capital Solutions is the largest customer of AEI’s 737-800SF program, having signed up for forty conversion slots and placed aircraft with lessees including Amazon, iAero Airways, Rimbun Air, Northern Air Cargo and BAE Systems.

The lessor also entered the A321F market in 2023, reaching a sale, conversion and leaseback deal with Latvia-based SmartLynx for four A321-200P2Fs and A321-200PCFs.

