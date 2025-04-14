ATSG’s Dominick joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Jeff Dominick, president of Air Transport Services Group, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Financing the growth of the freighter segment” on Wednesday, May 7, at 16:00 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Dominick was promoted to president of ATSG in June 2024. He previously served as a managing partner of various private equity firms, including AirWheel Investments, Casco Bay, and Propeller Investments.

ATSG became a private company on April 11 when it completed its $3.1 billion sale to Stonepeak. The Stonepeak acquisition received approval from 82% of ATSG’s shareholders on Feb. 10.

ATSG’s first two A330P2F freighters are now in Turkey, where they will soon enter service with new lessee ULS Airlines Cargo. ATSG’s dry leasing arm, CAM, intends to expand its Airbus freighter lease portfolio this year with A330P2Fs and A321PCFs.

