Cargo Facts EMEA 2026 heads to Abu Dhabi

Widebody growth

The freighter fleet in the Middle East continues to be dominated by large widebodies.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad has ten A350Fs on order but will likely keep at least some of its five 777Fs. The airline confirmed at the Dubai Airshow last month that it is behind the three unidentified A350Fs on Airbus’ order backlog.

Dubai-based Emirates last month sent the first of ten 777-300ERs for conversion with IAI. It operates eleven production 777Fs and still has ten 777Fs on order.

And Qatar Airways, which operates twenty-eight 777Fs, will soon take delivery of two new units. The carrier also will add five 777-200LRMF conversions in 2026 and has at least thirty-four 777-8Fs on order.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the first 777 conversions have begun to fly, with Air Atlanta launching ACMI service for Hungary Airlines with a 777-300ERSF that Fly Meta leased from AerCap, and Challenge Group expecting its first unit in the weeks ahead.

African carriers are growing too, adding 767, A330, A321, 737 and turboprop freighters.

Session highlights

In addition to a fireside chat with a leading industry executive, Cargo Facts EMEA 2026 will include panel discussions and presentations on:

The shortage of widebody capacity;

Oversupply in the narrowbody segment;

Africa’s growing role in the global cargo market; and

Engine and MRO challenges.

The conference will also include a session during which advanced air mobility and technology companies will demonstrate their innovations, a gala dinner and multiple networking opportunities.

