Cirium Ascend’s Dimitroff joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

George Dimitroff, head of valuations at Cirium Ascend Consultancy, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Appraisers’ insight: Value of aging freighter fleet vs. new production freighters” on Thursday, May 8, at 11:20 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Dimitroff was appointed head of valuations in March 2014. As an ISTAT-certified appraiser, he brings more than nineteen years of experience in supporting aircraft leasing and financing transactions.

Dimitroff has participated in Cargo Facts Symposium and Cargo Facts LATAM. He provides consultation for startup leasing companies, assisting with their strategy, growth plans, valuations and appraisals, while providing insight to aviation finance banks, and aircraft and engine manufacturers.

